MUNCIE, Ind. – A man arrested in a 2021 Muncie ‘Peeping Tom’ case has pleaded guilty to burglary.

Kyhler R. Koger pleaded guilty to burglary, Level 4 Felony last month. He was arrested in August 2021 after surveillance video, showing him peering into windows at a southside home was posted to Facebook.

Police responded to a report on July 26, 2021 of a possible ‘Peeping Tom’ who approached a home on West 8th Street and was seen looking into windows.

A neighbor alerted police and looked at previously recorded home surveillance video footage. “I had actually woke up the next morning and noticed my cameras were unplugged,” said the woman. That was on July 26.

The woman told police there was a person who spent a ‘good amount of time’ looking in several of her neighbor’s windows early that morning.

Video provided by neighbor

One recording showed the individual was there for more than six minutes and looked in several windows before riding off on a bicycle.

The man was later identified as Koger and arrested in August 2021. He faced charges of burglary, Level 4 Felony, theft, Class A Misdemeanor and voyeurism when peeping into an occupied dwelling of another, Class B Misdemeanor.

Kyhler Koger booking photo (Muncie Police Department)

Court documents show Koger pleaded guilty to the burglary charge in June. He was sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Three years executed and three suspended to supervised probation.

He also was credited for time already served, and the last 383 days will be served on home detention.