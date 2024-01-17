MUNCIE, Ind. — A Pendleton man was recently arrested after he reportedly kidnapped two women and took Muncie police on a 30-minute chase on Tuesday.

According to court documents, filed in Delaware County on Wednesday, 38-year-old Billy Whitmire has been preliminarily charged with:

One count of kidnapping, a Level 2 felony

One count of criminal confinement, a Level 2 felony

One count of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony

One count of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.

The documents stated that around 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a Target location in Muncie on reports of a trespass. Target employees told police at the time that a man, later identified as Whitmire, reportedly stole items from the store and was exiting the building.

When Whitmire was walking in the parking lot, the documents said that officers “ran after” him, giving him commands to stop. Whitmire reportedly continued to run from the police and got into a gray Grand Prix parked in the lot.

When officers approached the vehicle, they observed a woman in the driver’s seat. The documents said that officers knocked on the window, telling them to stop and turn the vehicle off. Whitmire reportedly yelled at the woman to drive, who drove out of the parking lot. While they were driving out of the lot, they reportedly hit another occupied vehicle and drove off.

Officers with the Muncie Police Department then followed the vehicle for around 30 minutes. According to the documents, they used stopsticks in an attempt to stop the vehicle. A woman then called 911, telling them that she was one of the passengers in the vehicle.

During the 911 call, the woman told law enforcement that Whitmire told her to call, asking police to stop the pursuit or he would “kill himself and everyone in the vehicle.” The documents said that Whitmire then got on the phone, telling police that if they did not “back up, people (would) start dying inside the vehicle.”

Officials said the Grand Prix eventually struck the stop sticks and all the people in the vehicle were detained. Investigators found that two women were waiting outside Target in the vehicle when Whitmire “randomly got into the front passenger seat… instructing the female driver to drive or he would kill everyone in the vehicle.” She also said that Whitmire put a knife to her neck and told her to drive, and not stop.

The documents said that Whitmire was transported to a local hospital after the incident.