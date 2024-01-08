INDIANAPOLIS — More information has been released about the reported dogfighting gang in Indianapolis that has resulted in nearly 30 indictments in the last half of 2023.

According to previous reports, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana indicted 21 individuals related to the “34th Street Gangster Disciples,” an east Indianapolis dogfighting enterprise that has reportedly been in operation since 2001, with drug trafficking and/or dogfighting-related counts. In December, seven more were federally indicted with conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture, including:

Ryan Hicks

Willie Lee

Marven Carswell

Ernest Young

Brent Hutchinson

Robert Hamer

Daymond Mason

Law enforcement officials executed a series of search warrants in Indianapolis, Anderson and Muncie in early December. According to previous reports, law enforcement seized a number of firearms, as well as drugs, more than $42,000 in cash as well as 75 dogs and dog fighting paraphernalia.

According to court documents, initially filed in early December and recently unsealed, officials said that the seven indicted in December were identified through dogfights recorded on cell phones that were seized by law enforcement in late August.

The documents said that video evidence of the majority of the fights were found on two separate cell phones seized from the Indianapolis home of Landon Jones, a man, also known as “The Comedian,” who was indicted in September on one count of conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture.

Through an investigation, law enforcement officials learned that an Indianapolis property owned by Jones, located on Barry Road, was used for the purposes of dogfighting activity. Images included in the documents showed two dog pits as well as blood-stained carpets.

“The analysis (of the phones) revealed multiple dog fighting and other animal cruelty videos within Jones’ cell phones,” the documents read. “Moreover, investigators were able to determine that most of the dog fighting videos on these two phones were recorded at the Barry Road residence… In many of the videos that appear to have been recorded at the Barry Road residence, Jones can be heard talking and laughing.”

The videos recovered from the phone showed a number of individuals who were a part of the “network of dogfighters,” the documents said, including the seven who were indicted in December. Investigators also saw texts, social media messages and photos between the individuals where dog fights were discussed.

According to previous reports, the individuals who were indicted in December each face up to five years in federal prison if they are convicted of their respective charges of conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture.