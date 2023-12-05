SPICELAND, Ind. – A Henry County man was charged after reportedly impersonating a law enforcement officer with his Dodge Charger.

Court documents detailed a man called 911 on Nov. 7 to report a police impersonator. The man stated while he was driving near State Road 3 near 25W, he saw a black Dodge Charger that was driving recklessly.

He stated that the vehicle seemed to look like a police car but he didn’t believe it was an actual officer driving. The man was able to get a picture while driving in the passing lane.

The man also stated that he witnessed the Charger tailgating other vehicles including a motorcycle before flashing what seemed to be emergency lights quickly to get through traffic.

Police said the man could only see “blue lights” and that they were near the visors inside of the vehicle.

Elvante Riddick booking photo (Henry County Jail)

The driver of the Charger was later identified as 27-year-old Elvante Demetrius Riddick.

Detectives were able to secure a search warrant for Riddick’s car to check for any evidence of items that could be used to impersonate police.

According to the probable cause, police found multiple items that could be used as police equipment such as:

light bar (back seat)

visor emergency lights

provisional camera

siren box

duty belt with handcuffs

Federal Signal Corp. interface

radio holder

Cadiz police badge patch

siren speaker

In a later interview, Riddick confirmed that he was not a police officer. He claimed that the lights were used when he did jobs as a funeral escort and security.

When investigators explained the allegations against Riddick, he denied ever “blipping” his lights as anyone even though officers believed he knew about the incident when it was explained.

The man later admitted that there was a motorcycle and another vehicle in the left lane “holding up traffic.”

He said he then called dispatch to advise of a black pickup truck driving erratically but stated he never flashed his lights or pulled anyone over.

Riddick reportedly double-backed during the interview after initially telling police that the lights in the car were not operational.

Investigators said they were able to plug in the lights to a cigarette lighter to turn them on. The lights could also switch between “red and white” and “red and blue.”

Riddick was charged with one count of impersonation of a public servant, posing as a law enforcement officer, a Level 6 felony.

He previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public servant in 2018.

An initial hearing has not been scheduled for this case.