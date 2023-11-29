INDIANAPOLIS — A federal jury found four men guilty for their roles in a multi-state drug trafficking ring involving large quantities of fentanyl, meth and cocaine across Indy.

The Department of Justice release added that 17 other members of the conspiracy entered guilty pleas prior to the trial.

Keith Jones, a.k.a “Keybo” 57, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute drugs and engage in money laundering, leading a continual criminal enterprise and illegally possessing multiple firearms among other charges.

Jones’ convictions carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The DOJ said a 57-year-old Los Angeles man, Kevin Backstrom was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute drugs and engaging in money laundering. His convictions carry a potential sentence of 10 years to life in federal prison.

Anthony Moore, 37, was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute drugs, among other charges. Moore’s convictions also carry 10 years to life in prison.

Records indicated that 42-year-old Herman Wesley Tavorn was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Tarvorn faces between 10 years to life in prison.

A fifth defendant, 38-year-old Charles Davis was acquitted of one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

All five were charged with 17 others in a series of federal indictments beginning in July 2022 for roles in the drug trafficking ring.

According to court documents, Jones orchestrated other co-defendants including Moore and Tavorn to distribute fentanyl, meth and cocaine through Indianapolis.

Jones obtained drugs from Backstrom in California, which were sent in parcels using fictitious names. The evidence showed Jones received the parcels, repackaged and distributed them to others.

At one point, Jones used his 12-year-old daughter to assist with the distribution of the controlled substances.

Jones and his co-defendants also disguised the money they received from the trafficking as Jones sent a potion of it back to Backstrom in California, according to the release.

Over the course of search warrants served, law enforcement seized about 43 firearms, $300,000 in U.S. currency, four ounces of meth, one kilogram of cocaine and two kilograms of fentanyl.

The defendants who pleaded guilty will be sentenced at a later date.