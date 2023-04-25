INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

In addition to prison time, the judge also ordered 42-year-old Corey Bussell to four years of probation following his release.

Court documents state that in May of 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Guilford Avenue. A woman explained to them that she was visiting Bussell’s wife when Bussell came down the stairs, pulled the slide back on a gun and told her to “Get the f*** out of my house,” authorities said.

The woman told police that as she left the house, Bussell followed her outside and fired the gun into the ground next to the steps of the front porch. She said that Bussell continued to threaten her and said he would “pop” her with the firearm if she did not leave, said the DOJ. IMPD recovered one spent shell casing right outside the porch steps of Bussell’s home.

A few days later, police initiated a traffic stop on Bussell near Guilford Avenue and found a fully loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine that had been reported stolen that same day, said the DOJ. The department added that SWAT officers executed a search warrant at Bussell’s residence, where they found 57.4 grams of a substance containing fentanyl, 5.39 grams of cocaine, and marijuana in a backpack.

Bussell was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to multiple previous felony convictions for resisting law enforcement, possession of narcotics, robbery, alteration of handgun identification markers, carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in a sawed-off shotgun, and three convictions for illegal possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

“This defendant poses an extreme danger to our community, as shown by his lengthy criminal history and willingness to engage in gun violence,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Not only did he use a firearm to threaten an innocent woman, but he was also responsible for pushing deadly poisons into our communities.”