INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 11 years in prison in his latest conviction related to dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

In addition to 11 years in federal prison, 53-year-old Kevin Robertson will be on supervised probation for five years following his release. The D.O.J. said Robertson — who was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine — admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs in his guilty plea.

Robertson was arrested on January 25 of 2022. Court documents state that law enforcement officers were attempting to arrest Robertson on an outstanding warrant when they saw him leave his Indianapolis home with a black bag and drive away in blue Ford pickup truck that was reported stolen earlier that month.

When officers tried to pull Robertson over, he sped away and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of New York and Denny Street, said the D.O.J. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and taken to the hospital.

Robertson fled the crash scene on foot until he was detained by officers. The D.O.J. said investigators found Robertson’s black bag in the vehicle, which contained 75 grams of pure methamphetamine, a digital scale with drug residue, numerous plastic bags and a loaded pistol.

At the time of his arrest, Robertson already had a lengthy criminal history that includes six felony convictions related to dealing methamphetamine, illegally possessing a handgun and resisting law enforcement, the D.O.J. noted.

“Armed drug dealers fuel the violence in our communities,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The U.S. Attorneys Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to work diligently to make our streets safer through targeted prosecution of dangerous criminals.”