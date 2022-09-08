INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a history of impersonating law enforcement was sentenced to four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Court documents state that on December 6 of 2021, employees at a Costco in Avon called police after noticing Patrick Hancock, age 42, in the store wearing a badge and a gun. Store employees had been told to be on the lookout for Hancock, who they believed was visiting multiple Costco locations and making purchases with fraudulent checks.

The DOJ said police arrived to find Hancock wearing a DEA “Special Agent” badge around his neck and openly carrying a 9mm Glock pistol in a holster on his hip. He also had a baton and two pairs of handcuffs. During an interview with authorities, Hancock admitted that he purchased the fake DEA badge on a website to feel like part of something bigger, the DOJ added.

Hancock has been previously convicted of multiple felony crimes over the past 20 years for offenses that include credit card theft, fraud, illegal firearms possession and false impersonation of law enforcement, the DOJ explained.

The department noted that Hancock’s most recent felony conviction was for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2017, when he posed as a federal law enforcement officer and tried to arrest an employee of an adult nightclub using a false arrest warrant. In that case, Hancock was sentenced in the Northern District of Indiana to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.