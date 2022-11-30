INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl-dealing and gun-possession charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Kevin Noel, age 40, was ordered to serve 210 months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents state that on Jan. 29 of 2021, police visited Noel’s home on North King Avenue to help with a community corrections check to ensure Noel was complying with the conditions of his home detention. The officers saw “common tools used by drug traffickers” and evidence of recent illegal drug use during the compliance check and obtained a warrant to search Noel’s residence and truck, said the D.O.J.

During the search, police seized evidence of drug trafficking and illegal guns, including about 226 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, 460 grams of heroin or cocaine mixed with fentanyl powder, 75 grams of crack cocaine, 27 grams of powder cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine, three semi-automatic handguns and over $24,000 in cash drug proceeds, according to authorities.

Officers seized about 692 grams of fentanyl or substances mixed with fentanyl during the search. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage.

The D.O.J. said Noel admitted that he possessed the illegal drugs with the intent to distribute them and illegally possessed the firearms in furtherance of his drug dealing. Noel has four prior felony convictions in state court related to drug possession and drug dealing and is prohibited from possessing firearms due to these felonies, the department added.