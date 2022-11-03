INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Bradley Cagle, age 27, will serve time for possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking offense.

Court documents state that Oct. 27 of 2020, Cagle was driving in Indianapolis when police pulled him over. Officers found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun on his person, a baggie containing 7.33 grams of fentanyl in his pocket and two other baggies containing a total of around 22 grams of fentanyl in the car, the D.O.J. said.

That same day, officers executed a search warrant at Cagle’s home and found a baggie containing 22.8 grams of fentanyl, an AK47-style rifle, two handguns and ammunition, per the D.O.J.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.