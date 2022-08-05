INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for trafficking heroin while on parole, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

The DOJ said 57-year-old Darrion Elliott will serve 57 months after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Court documents state that Elliott was on parole in Marion County after he was convicted of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

In January of 2020, parole officers arrived at an address Elliott falsely claimed was his for a scheduled home visit, per documents. Authorities said officers found Elliott standing on the front porch with no key to enter the home. Officers searched Elliott’s phone and found his actual address.

When officers arrived at Elliot’s actual home they found 47 grams of heroin, a cutting agent for processing heroin, a digital scale and plastic baggies, the DOJ said. They also found several guns: a loaded 9mm handgun, another 9mm handgun, a .25 caliber handgun, a .45 caliber rifle.

The DOJ noted that Elliott “has a serious criminal history spanning over a decade that includes three prior felony convictions, all involving drugs and guns.”