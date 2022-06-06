INDIANAPOLIS — A man who fired shots during the 2020 riots in downtown Indianapolis was sentenced to five years in federal prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

The DOJ said 30-year-old Tyrone Ross will serve time for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ross was prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple prior felony convictions, per the DOJ.

On May 30 of 2020, Ross was on federal property in front of the Birch Bayh Federal Courthouse when he pulled out a pistol from under his clothing and fired multiple shots across Ohio Street, which was filled with numerous pedestrians and vehicles, the DOJ said. Ross then ran west on Ohio Street and fired one additional shot in the air in front of the federal courthouse.

“Following the murder of George Floyd by police, many peaceful and law-abiding protesters took to the streets in downtown Indianapolis and all over the country to express their outrage and heartbreak. With utter disregard for the lives of everyone present, an illegally armed felon fired multiple shots in this crowded area,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Today’s prison sentence demonstrates that armed criminals who risk the lives of the public will face serious consequences.”

“This sentence should serve as a warning to others who illegally possess a firearm and choose to violate federal law and endanger others in the process,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton. “The FBI will continue our efforts, along with our law enforcement partners, to remove violent criminals from the streets of our community and ensure the safety of our residents.”