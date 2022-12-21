NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A Noblesville man was sentenced to over 10 years in prison for distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Chakra Dasari, age 34, was ordered to spend 121 months in federal prison, as well as 10 years of probation following his release.

Court documents state that in January of 2021, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was told that Dasari had been using an application called Mega to store and exchange images of child sexual abuse. Dasari had sent a witness child sexual abuse material through Mega’s chat feature, per documents.

In May of 2021, investigators with the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Dasari’s Noblesville home. Investigators found an iPhone on Dasari that held 17 video files and one image file of child sexual abuse material, the D.O.J said.

“The iPhone also contained Telegram social media messages in which Dasari received material from an unknown Telegram user depicting toddlers and infants being made to engage in sexually explicit conduct with adults,” the department noted.

Authorities said Dasari possessed child sexual abuse material between June of 2020 and May of 2021.

The D.O.J. added that Dasari made multiple false statements to investigators during a recorded interview where he denied that he ever sent or received sexually explicit images or videos of minors. He told police that he only “might have said certain things (I’m) not proud of” during his conversations with another Mega user.

“The defendant joined others online to share heinous images depicting the sexual abuse of babies and toddlers,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.