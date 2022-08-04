INDIANAPOLIS — A Lyft driver had an active warrant for his arrest when he crashed in Fishers, leading to a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

The DOJ said 34-year-old Terrance Clarke, of Athens, Georgia, was convicted in 2017 of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense in federal court in Georgia. He had an active warrant out of Georgia for attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault when he was arrested in October 2021.

Court documents show that on October 3 of 2021, Clarke was working as a Lyft driver and picked up a female passenger in Fishers. Police said the female later told officers that she smelled the odor of burnt marijuana upon entering the car. Clarke drove eastbound on 131st Street and crashed with another vehicle in the Cumberland Road roundabout intersection.

After the collision, both vehicles pulled to the side of the road. The female told police she saw Clarke immediately remove a bag from the front passenger seat, as well as a bag from under the front passenger seat, and put them both in the trunk of the car.

Police said officers who responded to the crash smelled marijuana and searched the car. They found a loaded Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun, two loaded magazines and a small plastic bag of marijuana, court documents state.

Officers also ran a check on Clarke’s driver’s license and discovered his warrant out of Georgia.

Clarke is currently in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.