INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after he tossed a gun out of a car while leading police on a chase in which an officer was significantly injured, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Alonzo Smith, age 26, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents state that on April 13 of 2021, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified Smith as a suspect in an incident in which multiple people fired about 100 shots outside a business the previous month. One of the rounds hit a fully-marked IMPD vehicle as it passed by.

Detectives found Smith near his Indianapolis residence and watched him drive northbound in a blue Chevy Malibu. Smith then parked and entered a silver Chevy Monte Carlo on the street near the 2200 block North Arsenal Avenue. Smith drove northbound until officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of East 25th Street and Brouse Avenue.

The D.O.J. said Smith initially pulled over but then made a U-turn and fled westbound, leading officers on a chase. During the pursuit, Smith reached speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour on city streets and threw an AR-style pistol out the window, the D.O.J. noted.

Police momentarily lost sight of Smith but later saw him headed north on Meridian Street. An officer drove after him but was involved in a serious accident at the intersection of Meridian and 20th Street in which he suffered a broken nose, jaw and orbital bone, lost four teeth and needed multiple surgeries, the D.O.J. said.

Authorities took Smith into custody about a week later. At the time of his arrest, Smith was on federal supervised release after serving a 40-month prison sentence following a prior federal conviction for possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

“This defendant chose to continue illegally arming himself and endangered the lives of civilians and law enforcement officers in his reckless flight from the police,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “Repeat armed criminals drive the violence on our streets, and putting them in prison makes our communities safer.”