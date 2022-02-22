ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating an armed robbery at the Anderson Pantry convenience store on the south side of the city.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the store after two masked men entered the store. One of them pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk while the other stood watch.

Surveillance video shows the man forcing the clerk to empty the cash drawer in to a backpack. The robber also had him pack the bag full of vape products.

In the video, you can hear the lookout inform the robber that someone is pulling up. The robber grabbed the bag and ran off.

The robbery came as quite a surprise to some people who frequent the store.

“I was shocked. I was really shocked because they’re very very nice people,” customer Jeff Thorpe said.

What was even more shocking is that this armed robbery is the third incident in less than three weeks that Anderson Police are investigating.

On January 31, police said a black male entered the Dollar General in the 2400 block of Columbus Avenue with handgun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Suspect in Dollar General robbery.

Suspect in Speedway robbery.

A couple weeks later on Feb. 11, a white male walked in to the Speedway near 38th and South Scatterfield Road with a gun and demanded money.

Anderson police said the suspect is believe to be in his early 20s. No arrests have been made in any of the case.

A spokesperson for Anderson Police said investigators had nothing new to add on any of the cases.

Customers like Thorpe said they hope all the suspects will be caught and that they’ll consider the impact their crimes have on small businesses.

“They are destroying a lot of lives in a lot of different ways,” Thorpe said. “Nothing is for free and it ain’t worth going to jail or prison over because you know eventually you’re going to get caught.”

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (765) 649-8310.