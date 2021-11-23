Double shooting ends with 1 person dead in Kokomo; Suspect arrested in connection

KOKOMO, Ind. — An arrest has been made after a double shooting in Kokomo overnight Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Ohio Street at midnight for a report of a shooting and located two males who had been shot.

One person was found inside a home, the other was found outside. The person who was found outside died due to their injuries. He was identified as Joshua D. Briscoe, 29, by Kokomo police.

Officials say the person found inside had been shot in the head. They were eventually flown to an Indianapolis hospital. There is no update yet on the victim’s condition.

Police confirm an arrest has been made. 38-year-old Zachary Thomas was arrested for murder.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.