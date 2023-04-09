INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s northeast side of town.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 7770 block of Newport Way around 11:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The other person was driving to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim found by police was also transported to an area hospital. Both victims are listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.