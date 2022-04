INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a driver abandoned a vehicle after crashing into a home on the southwest side early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., IMPD says the car hit the lower level of a home on Cordova Drive, not far from the intersection of S. Mooresville and Camby roads.

The driver fled the scene before police got there, but we’re told a passenger stayed behind.

No one in the car or home, which was occupied, was hurt.

It’s unclear how fast the car was going before the crash.