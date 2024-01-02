MARION, Ind. — A Marion man, who was found to be in possession of numerous drugs, is under arrest after police said he wrestled with an officer over a Taser and partially shocked the police officer.

Clyde Luster, 35, was arrested on Monday on preliminary charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony: possession of cocaine, a Level 4 felony; battery to a public safety officer, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 5 felony; disarming a police officer, a Level 5 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and two misdemeanor marijuana charges.

According to the Marion Police Department, police pulled over Luster’s vehicle in the 600 block of W. 14th Street in Marion on Monday due to “suspicious movements.”

Police said that while Luster was being patted down by the officer, he pulled away and began to resist. Police said a struggle then ensued as the two fought over the officer’s Taser.

Police said during the struggle the police officer “received slight exposure to the Taser.”

Another officer arrived on scene and used his Taser on Luster. Luster was then taken into custody.

Police said a search of Luster uncovered more than 60 fentanyl pills and approximately seven grams of cocaine along with some marijuana. The narcotics were reportedly packaged as if intended to be sold, according to police.

Luster was booked into the Grant County jail where he later bonded out, police said.

If convicted, Luster could face 10 to 30 years in prison on his Level 2 felony charge.