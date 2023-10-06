COLUMBUS, Ind. — Three individuals were arrested in Columbus on Thursday after officers responded to a suspected overdose at a home near the intersection of 16th St. and Orinoco Ave.

According to a news release from the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET), officers found 50-year-old James H. Wilson Jr. unresponsive and not breathing when they arrived to the call. After officers administered Narcan, and with the assistance of paramedics, Wilson was revived.

During an investigation, officials reportedly found “a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine, along with multiple firearms, digital scales with meth residue, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.” The release said one of the firearms had been reported stolen during a 2022 car break-in.

After the search of the home, 70-year-old Steve A. Kinser, the homeowner, and 34-year-old Crystal L. Watkins, both Columbus residents, were arrested.

Wilson, Kinser and Watkins were remanded to the Bartholomew County Jail on the following charges:

Wilson Parole warrant Possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony

Kinser Dealing in methamphetamine greater than 10 grams, a Level 2 felony Possession of a stolen firearm, a Level 5 felony Maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony

Watkins Visiting a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.



“The investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County continues and additional charges are possible in this ongoing investigation,” the release said.