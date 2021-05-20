East side shooting leaves 12-year-old boy in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s east side early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 3:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of N. Leland Avenue near 34th and Emerson for a report of a person shot.

Police have confirmed the victim is a 12-year-old male and that the shots came from outside the home and hit the male who was inside.

IMPD is asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the shooting to come forward if they saw or heard anything.

“Everybody in the area, and I say everybody because maybe you weren’t watching TV, maybe you were driving through the area, maybe you really don’t know what you saw but it could help us solve this case,” said IMPD officer Samone Burris.

You can call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.