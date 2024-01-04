EATON, Ind. – An Eaton man who claimed to bust his lip open after falling while taking down Christmas lights was arrested on strangulation and battery charges.

Eaton police said on Jan. 3 around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of East County Road and 800 North on a domestic incident.

According to the probable cause, emergency medical services were also called out on initial reports of a fall.

The officer on scene said he witnessed Neal Smith walking northbound from the scene on C.R. 175 East. Smith told police he was taking down Christmas lights when he fell and “busted his lip open.”

Police said they were able to gain entry to his home and observed spots of blood on a woman’s shirt, later identified as Smith’s girlfriend.

In a later interview with the woman, she told investigators that she and Smith got into an argument and told him to leave, so he did.

Court documents said police also noticed a spot of blood in front of the television and a red, swollen mark on the left side of the woman’s neck.

During the argument, the woman claimed Smith grabbed her by the throat and began to squeeze. She said to defend herself, she grabbed the closest object, a wooden cane.

The woman claimed to swing the cane, striking Smith in the mouth and causing him to release the hold on her neck.

Smith then “stormed outside, claiming to be calling 911,” according to court documents.

Investigators said the woman also told them that during the altercation, Smith struck her in the jaw as well which caused pain. She believed that to be an “accident.”

Police said during the altercation, Smith’s two children were both inside the home aged 1 and 3 respectively.

Smith was preliminary charged with strangulation, Level 6 felony; domestic battery with a child present, Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor.

No initial hearing has been scheduled.