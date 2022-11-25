EDINBURGH, Ind. — A 20-year-old Edinburgh man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed a person on Thanksgiving, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 15000 North Bluff Road.

They arrived to find a “male subject” suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, said BCSO. He was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and later pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the male’s identity or age.

The sheriff’s office said Damion Bryant was identified as the shooter. He was interviewed by detectives and is being held without bond at the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder, per BCSO.

“At this time the investigation is ongoing, we will not be releasing further details surrounding this incident at this time,” said BCSO Detective Dane Duke in a news release.