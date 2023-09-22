EDINBURGH, Ind. — An Edinburgh man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge after a 14-year-old was killed in April.

Pedro Castillo-Salmeron, 20, was charged with reckless homicide, Level 5 Felony after he reportedly shot the teen while “playing” with a handgun in a home.

Court documents detailed 14-year-old Jonathon Elliot was sitting on his couch playing video games when he said he heard a loud bang, felt something hot in his chest and realized he’d been shot.

Elliot died at the hospital shortly after the incident.

Three other children were playing in a different room at the time of the shooting but were unharmed, according to the probable cause.

Pedro Castillo-Salmeron booking photo (Johnson County Jail)

Elliott’s older brother thought Castillo-Salmeron initially left after the shooting and hid the gun. But police soon encountered the 20-year-old suspect, placed him in handcuffs and arrested him.

Castillo-Salmeron was charged officially with reckless homicide on May 5.

Court records indicated a plea agreement was signed and filed on Sept. 21 and the court accepted the agreement, entering a “judgment of conviction.”

The sentencing range for Level 5 Felonies in Indiana is one to six years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

A sentencing hearing was set for Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m.