INDIANAPOLIS — An El Salvador man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to a gun-related charge in Indianapolis federal court.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 40-year-old Ramon Alvarez-Hernandez was sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. Alvarez-Hernandez will also serve three years of probation after his prison sentence.

On Feb. 22, 2023, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to investigate a domestic violence incident. At the time, officials said Alvarez-Hernandez reportedly choked, punched and pulled a gun on a woman and threatened to kill her. Officers later learned that Alvarez-Hernandez reportedly threatened to shoot the woman if she cooperated with police, as well as threatened the woman’s neighbor.

Alvarez-Hernandez was arrested on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop on April 12, 2023. The release said that when Alvarez-Hernandez was searched, officers reportedly located two handguns as well as more than 19 grams of cocaine. Officials said that Alvarez-Hernandez is “not lawfully present in the United States.”

“Research shows that armed domestic abusers pose a profound risk to the safety of those closest to them and to the public at large,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said in the release. “Our office, together with IMPD and HSI, will continue to prioritize the LEATH initiative to save the lives of those impacted by domestic violence.”