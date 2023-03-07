ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — An Ellettsville man is under arrest for allegedly distributing child porn.

Billy W. Arnold, 24, is charged with four counts of distribution of child porn as a Level 4 felony and four counts of distribution of child porn as a Level 5 felony.

According to Indiana State Police, Arnold was arrested in early March after cyber tips advised of an unknown individual distributing child porn on Discord and Twitter. State police reportedly connected the social media accounts to Arnold who, at the time, lived in Martinsville.

Police tracked Arnold down to his new residence in Ellettsville and arrested him under charges of distributing child porn.

Arnold is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail.

A booking photo of Arnold was not available at this time.