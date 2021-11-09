Ex-principal at Randolph County elementary school charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

Ashley Breedlove (Photo By Randolph County Jail)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — The former principal at a Randolph County elementary school was arrested Tuesday on sexual misconduct with a minor charges.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said 34-year-old Ashley Breedlove, of Farmland, was charged with five counts of felony sexual misconduct with a minor.

Her bond was set at $12,000.

According to Union School Corporation Superintendent Michael Huber, Breedlove tendered her resignation as principal at Union Elementary School on October 18.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the Union School Corporation policy is that we will have no further comments on these allegations at this time.

Providing a safe school environment and a high-quality education to our students have always been paramount. With this in mind, Union School Corporation supports the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and Randolph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Superintendent Michael Huber


