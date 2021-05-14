Faith leaders, FOP to address ‘surge within the surge’ of violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) will join Reverend Charles Harrison for a press conference to speak on the increased violence in Indianapolis.

The briefing is expected to begin at 12:00 p.m. Friday and can be viewed live on this page.

According to a news release, the press conference comes amid a spike in homicides in the first 130 days of 2021.

Reverend Charles Harrison and FOP President Rick Snyder are expected to outline the latest trends within the City’s Violence Index of homicides, non-fatal shootings, stabbings and overall aggravated assaults.

FOP said trends show a “surge within the surge” of record-breaking levels as Indianapolis is on pace to break 100 homicides in less than 5 months.

Both Reverend Harrison and Snyder will point to contributors and possible solutions.