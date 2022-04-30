LAWRENCE — Saturday morning, Lawrence PD was dispatched to the 12500 block of Teacup Way in Lawrence for a call of a family altercation.

Police are telling us that the family altercation involved two males. The altercation ended up in a stabbing incident and the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. The suspect is in custody.

This is the second homicide the city of Lawrence has seen this year.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this article as we gather more information.