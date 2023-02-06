INDIANAPOLIS – A family is calling for police accountability after a New Year’s Eve shooting that critically injured a man who had been sleeping in a car in his grandmother’s driveway.

Anthony Maclin, 24, fell asleep in a vehicle in front of his grandmother’s house on New Year’s Eve. Three Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers woke him by tapping on the car window. It happened in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street.

According to Maclin’s lawyers, officers then opened fire, sending more than 30 rounds into the car. Maclin was hit three times and suffered life-threatening injuries. Maclin, who survived the shooting, was in the hospital for 17 days and needed six surgeries.

He will be out of work for three months. His attorneys noted that he had a firearm in the car and a license to carry it. They called the shooting “shocking and unjustified.”

His family has filed a tort claim notice to Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, and IMPD Officers Carl Chandler, Lucas Riley, and Alexander Gregory alleging excessive use of force and emotional distress.

Maclin’s family is calling for IMPD to release unedited body camera footage of the encounter. They also want IMPD to fire the three officers who shot Maclin and believe the officers should face criminal charges for their actions.