INDIANAPOLIS — It’s tough to grasp for David Gonzalez and his family.

“It’s really hard on us to go through this, not really expecting it,” he said.

It’s been two days since a man was found dead at the intersection of East Troy Avenue and Beech Street. Police said he was hit by a vehicle just hours before he was found.

Gonzalez said that man was his uncle, Enrique Gaspar, who was quiet and reserved with a deep love for his family.

“He was a really good family member to us too, obviously we miss him a lot,” he said.

IMPD said the crash happened just before 3:30 Saturday morning, but it wouldn’t be until a little after 6 a.m. when police were dispatched to the area.

Enrique Gaspar (Photo by David Gonzalez)

Police said the suspect took off after the crash, heading west on East Troy toward Madison Avenue.

Police describe the vehicle as a gray 2014-2017 Honda Odyssey with likely damage to the front passenger side, below the bumper. The silver molding may also be damaged, along with a possibly busted turn signal lens. Police said the vehicle is also likely missing the cover to the passenger side outside mirror.

For Gonzalez, he said it’s hard to picture his uncle being left alone in his final moments.

“Anything small could’ve made a difference. Just a phone call would’ve made a difference. Really, at that point, anything would’ve made a difference,” he said.

Despite the heartache his family feels, Gonzalez isn’t angry. He just hopes the person responsible does the right thing and decides to come forward.

“I don’t hold any anger. I don’t hold any grudges. I do come from a family who believes in Christ,” he said. “It’s really hard on the family, especially because we have no closure to who it is or if there’s any justice to be done.”

“Everyone’s going to want justice. If it was their family member, I’m sure they would want the same thing,” he added.

IMPD is also urging the community to come forward with information in this case.

If you know anything, contact Detective Jason Thalheimer at Jason.Thalheimer@indy.gov or (317) 327-6549.

You can also call Crime Stoppers, (317) 262-TIPS, to remain anonymous.