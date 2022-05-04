INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a killer following a deadly carjacking on Indy’s near east side.

Family approved picture of Gary Wayne Underwood

Police said the suspect went inside a Citgo gas station in the 1800 block of North Rural before coming outside and carjacking the victim in the parking lot.

The victim’s family claims he stopped at the gas station to buy a drink and play some lottery tickets Tuesday afternoon when he was shot and killed by an armed robber.

“You know he was an innocent man at the wrong place at the wrong time and a bullet took his life for no reason,” said the victim’s wife Laura Underwood.

Laura spoke through tears outside her home just a quarter-mile from the scene of the killing.

She said her husband, Gary Wayne Underwood, leaves behind a large family of kids and grandkids.

“My heart is so shattered. I’m numb. It’s just unreal,” said Laura. “He’s going to be missed in so many ways and is already.”

Laura claims Gary drove her orange 2008 Hummer to the gas station where he was ambushed in the parking lot.

“He watches his surrounding. He always does. I don’t know what happened yesterday or why,” said Laura.

After the shooting, the robber stole the Hummer and sped away from the scene.

The stolen Hummer

“It’s somewhat of a disturbing case, the result of an armed robbery carjacking,” said IMPD officer William Young.

Police confirm the family’s story and released pictures of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, late teens to early twenties, 5’7″ – 5’10, slender build, wearing a blue “Adidas” hooded sweatshirt and red/black shoes. The suspect may be driving the victim’s 2008 GMC Hummer H3 bearing Indiana plate number 680TBR.

Photo of the suspect released by police

Investigators believe that this homicide was a result of an armed carjacking/robbery.

“It’s extremely important we get this individual off the streets. He is, I would assume, armed and dangerous,” said Young. “I wouldn’t approach this individual if you know who he is. Please give our officers a call.”

“I’m begging you to come forward if you know anything about the truck or anything, please come forward. I’m begging from the bottom of my heart,” said Laura.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.