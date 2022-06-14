ANDERSON, Ind. — It’s been nearly six months since 24-year-old Devin Swain was gunned down inside his family’s home on New Year’s Eve.

Swain’s mother, Nanya Cox, said life without her son has been a struggle.

“To know that he felt that type of pain and that somebody would do that to him breaks my heart,” Cox said through tears.

That night, Cox was hosting her family at her Anderson home. She said when her daughter’s friend went to retrieve something outside several masked men barged into the home and shot Swain in front of the entire family.

“I believe Devin was set up,” Cox said. “I believe that somebody close to Devin set him up.”

Daniel Swain, also known as “Lil Devin,” was killed at his family’s New Year’s Eve party.

Swain was a popular local rapper who went by the name “Lil Devin.” Cox said her son mentored other aspiring musicians and used his success to give back to others.

“Anybody that encountered Devin felt an impact from losing him,” Cox said. “He just was the type of person that when he walked in a room his aura was felt.”

Cox said she and her family are still searching for answers to who killed him and why. The family said they have not heard from police in months and they believe there are people who know something, but aren’t talking.

“If you have any tips, call the police,” Cox said. “My son was murdered in front of his entire family. Everybody that he loved. Everybody that meant the most to him.”

Nanya said her main focus is getting justice for her son. However, she also wants the person responsible to feel the pain that she feels right now.

“I want their parents to feel what we feel. I want your siblings to feel what we feel. I want you to know what it’s like to sit here and watch your entire family look at you with the fear of God in their eyes and there’s nothing that you could do,” Cox said. “I want you to pay for what you done to my son.”

We reached out to Anderson Police to find out if any progress has been made in the case. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to give police a call at 765-648-6676.