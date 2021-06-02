Family of woman found shot to death inside car on southeast side seeks justice

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is seeking answers after a woman was found shot to death inside a car on the city’s southeast side over the weekend.

Police are now treating the case as a homicide after initially calling it a death investigation.

The 21-year-old victim was found shot to death sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the parking lot of the Latitudes Apartments on Sunday. That is in the 6700 block of Greenwich Drive.

Her family believes the case may be domestic-related, but so far no arrests have been made.

“It hurts, but I know she wouldn’t want me to cry every day about it,” said the victim’s sister, Kaleiah Dean.

The victim, Derisha Young, had just turned 21 this year. Kaleiah wishes she could’ve spent more time with her older sister, but says Young left her with some worthy goals to live by.

“I know she wanted me to do better in school and everything, so I have to be strong for her and do what she wanted me to do for her,” said Dean.

Family provided photo of Derisha Young.

“She just moved out on her own. She was 21. She had no kids. She was a CNA. She loved people. She loved taking care of people,” said the victim’s uncle, Jose Ramirez.

Ramirez admits it’s still not clear exactly what led up to the violence, but the family claims Young was last seen with her boyfriend.

“That night her and her boyfriend left his parents’ house and were on their way home,” said Ramirez.

Just before the shooting, the family says they overheard some sort of argument over the phone.

“His dad got a call and she was yelling the background and the phone disconnected,” said Ramirez.

Derisha’s family obviously wants her killer held accountable. They also hope the death serves an important lesson because even young lives can be lost in an instant.

“Just keep your family close and tell them that you love them, because tomorrow is not a promise,” said Dean.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Anyone who needs help finding domestic violence resources can contact 211.