INDIANAPOLIS — It was one year ago this week when 33-year-old Reonna Jackson was shot and killed behind a family member’s home on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police found her body in the 1200 block of Congress Avenue on May 3, 2021. The case remains unsolved.

“She was God‘s gift,” Dana Jackson, Reonna’s father said. “She respected everybody. She tried to get along with a lot of people.”

Dana said Reonna was returning from the grocery store when she was murdered. She left behind a son who is Dana said is now growing up without his mother.

“It’s devastating to see her gone like this you know,” Dana said. “It wasn’t no sense in it.”

The past year has been hard for Dana and his family. He said not having the answers they so desperately want has made the grieving process that much more difficult.



Provided by Dana Jackson

“It’s been hard. I mean it’s very hard to wake up,” Dana said. “I wake up every day and I think of her. She’s always on my mind.”

IMPD hasn’t release any updates in Reonna’s case. Her father hopes somebody, somewhere will tell police what they know.

“Just get these murderers off the streets. They don’t need to be out there,” Dana said. “If it was their child, I think they would want the same thing and I would do the same thing.”

While he doesn’t know how close or far a break in the case is, he said he hopes to see it one day. Only then will he and his family have the closure they’ve been seeking.

In the meantime, he’d like to see an end to the violence.

“We killing each other and I mean that’s not God‘s way of living,” Dana said. “God wants us to love and care for one another not kill.”

Anyone with any information on Reonna’s murder is urged to contact IMPD or CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.