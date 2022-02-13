INDIANAPOLIS — Tammi Rates has a pretty good idea who killed her son Joachim on November 10, 2019.

“I fed this kid,” she said. “Him and Joachim used to talk about whose dreadlocks was gonna be longer. I mean, I took this kid lunch for a whole two months, I would go up to the school twice a week to feed this young man.”

Joachim’s family was from the westside, but he told his mother he wanted to graduate from Warren Central High School with all his friends. “He said, ‘Momma, how does it feel to have all five of your kids to graduate from high school?’ I said, ‘Joachim, it’s a blessing to have all five of you graduate from high school. It’s a blessing.’”

It was a blessing Joachim and his mother would never realize as the 18-year-old was shot to death in the 1500 block of Tina Marie Circle a week after his birthday when he came into some money as the result of a lawsuit settlement.

“He bought him a car, a Cadillac, he bought other things, he had friends that needed some help, he helped them,” said. Tammi. “He probably did make it known, like any other kid, be on social media, he was on social media with money in his hand, he did a rap song with money in his hand.”

Tammi said just before he was murdered, Joachim stopped by a convenience store with his cousin where they spotted two men watching them from another car. “My nephew said he got in the car and he asked Joachim, ‘Who is these two guys that is staring at us?’ Joachim said, ‘Oh, I know one, I went to school with him. He cool.’”

Police recovered surveillance video from the store. Minutes later, after Joachim dropped his cousin off at a girlfriend’s house, there was gunfire in the street.

“He said Joachim was holding his side and said, ‘Man, they followed us, they shot me,’” the cousin told Tammi. “He said Joachim collapsed and they called 911.” The killers took $300 from Joachim and his 9 mm pistol.

Tammi said it wasn’t until later that a friend of the family supplied her with the names of the suspects. “It was a friend that called and told us that he was on the phone with the shooter and the shooter told him that he smoked the little boy with the long dreadlocks.”

Tammi said it took IMPD homicide detectives more than a year to bring the suspects and the tipster before a grand jury, but when the trio was sworn under oath, they either lied or backed off their previous stories.

“The case went to the grand jury and the two that was on the video tape, they went to the grand jury and both of them lied. The friend of the family, he lied. The friend of the family said he got a rapping career and he got to protect his rapping career.”

With a limited number of suspects and no eyewitnesses, IMPD homicide detectives are frustrated in their attempt to provide the Rates family with answers.

“For them to take my son’s life, because he didn’t have nothing but $300 on him, for them to take my son’s life for $300, why didn’t y’all just take the $300 and keep it moving?” Tammi asked. “November 10, 2019, they took my soul, they took my joy, they took my happiness. All of that.”

If you have any information regarding the murder of Joachim Rates, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Clues that lead to a conviction could result in a $1000 reward.