HANCOCK COUNTY — Around 11:55 a.m. Saturday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area of 9300 North State Road 9 for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to police, driver Kathy Shuppert, 49 of Greenfield, was traveling southbound on State Road 9 while Eva O’Dear, 26 of Indianapolis, and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter were traveling northbound when Schuppert traveled left of the centerline and the two vehicles struck each other head-on.

Shuppert was pronounced dead at the scene. O’Dear and her daughter were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and in stable condition. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Further updates will be provided as we receive more information.