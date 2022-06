GREENWOOD, Ind. — Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Nicklaus Dr. on report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult who was pronounced deceased at the scene from sustaining injuries of a gunshot wound(s). Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

This marks Greenwood’s first homicide of the year.

This is an ongoing investigation. This article will be updated as we receive further information.