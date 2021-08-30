Father accused of shooting son in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. — A man shot in Lebanon Monday told police his father was the one who pulled the trigger, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Police were called to the 200 block of East Washington Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 28-year-old Lebanon man with a gunshot wound to his upper left shoulder. Police say he was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition.

According to LPD, the man told officers that his father, 50-year-old Eric S. Kidwell, shot him. Police were able to quickly find Kidwell and placed him into custody. He was taken to the police department to speak with detectives before being taken to the Boone County Jail.

Kidwell is facing preliminary charges of battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

Police added that the gun used has not been found, but the public is not in any immediate danger. The gun is believed to be somewhere in the vicinity where the incident took place, and anyone who finds it should avoid touching the firearm and call 911, LPD said in a release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.