FBI Indianapolis raid: Federal authorities discuss large-scale drug investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities will discuss Wednesday’s wide-ranging FBI raid in Indianapolis.

Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress and FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan are among those expected to speak.

Wednesday morning, FBI agents, Indiana State Police SWAT teams and IMPD officers raided 11 locations across the city, arresting more than ten people.

Federal authorities described the raids as an investigation into narcotics trafficking, stolen guns, unsolved murders and non-fatal shootings.

The majority of the police activity took place on the east side of Indianapolis.