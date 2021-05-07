Federal grand jury indicts man for firing gun during May 2020 protest in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal grand jury indicted an Indianapolis man for firing a gun on federal property during the May 2020 protests downtown.

According to the Department of Justice, 29-year-old Tyrone Ross was caught on camera firing a gun during the protest on May 30, 2020.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Federal investigators said cameras from the Federal Protective Services (FPS) captured a group of individuals assembly on federal property at the Birch Bayh Federal Building on Ohio Street.

As the group walked toward Ohio Street, a person later identified as Ross pulled out a gun and fired at least four shots across Ohio Street toward the York Restaurant on the south side of the street. At the time, the street was filled with vehicles and pedestrians, according to the indictment.

The gunshots sent people nearby scrambling in different directions; Ross then caught up with his group as they headed toward the southwest corner of the federal building. The indictment said Ross, while continuing to run on federal property, fired at least one more shot in the air.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ross with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, he faces a maximum $250,000 fine, 10 years in prison, and 3 years supervised release.