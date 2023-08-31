INDIANAPOLIS – Federal, state and local authorities raided multiple locations around Indianapolis Thursday.

Law enforcement sources said the raids targeted drugs and dog fighting in the area. More than 20 SWAT teams—including local and federal groups—are involved.

Confirmed locations include the 4100 block of Stonecrest Court, the 3400 block of Hawthorne Lane, the 2400 block of North Webster, the 2700 block of Rothe Lane, the 5000 block of Emerson Court S Drive and the 3700 block of Kinnear Avenue.

Authorities found dogs and puppies at some of the locations. Several people have been detained for questioning.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said the raids include the Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. The FBI released the following statement:

“The FBI, Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, IMPD, and other law enforcement agencies, are executing federal warrants at multiple locations related to a federal investigation into potential drug trafficking and animal fighting. As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released at this time.” FBI statement