Over $1.5M raised for victims of FedEx mass shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been six weeks since a gunman killed eight people inside a FedEx ground facility in Indianapolis.

In that time, the community has rallied behind the victims, survivors and their families and raised more than $1.5 million.

“When an event like this happens, people feel helpless and want to help,” said Jeffrey Dion, executive director of the National Compassion Fund.

The National Compassion Fund collects and distributes charitable donations in the aftermath of mass violent crimes.

“100% of the funds collected are distributed to the victims of that crime,” Dion said.

That includes the victims’ families, those injured and those present at the scene. The fund will remain open for several more weeks.

Then, a local steering community will meet during a public town hall to establish the rules that will govern the fund.

“To know people are still paying attention to the needs of the families deeply affected is very touching,” said Aasees Kaur, legal client and community services manager with the Sikh Coalition.

She says it’s been overwhelming to see so many people rally behind the Sikh community.

“We know their world hasn’t moved on, their grieving process is going to be long and hard,” Kaur said.

Families could start to receive compensation as soon as the summer.

“As much support as there can be from the larger community, the better off we’ll be,” Kaur said.

To learn more about the National Compassion Fund, click here.

To donate directly to the fund, click here.