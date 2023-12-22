MUNCIE, Ind. — The federal government was granted more time to determine the course of action after a raid of hundreds of firearms from a Delaware County family’s home in February.

The filing by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana office asked the court to extend the time required for the feds to either file a complaint for forfeiture or obtain an indictment alleging forfeiture.

The government wanted to extend the deadline to Jan. 20, 2024, regarding the over 650 firearms and assorted ammunition seized from Stephen Brand, Stuart Brand and Owen Brand on Feb. 22, according to a federal warrant.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gave written notice of intent to forfeit the property.

The federal court granted extensions two other times in September and November, respectfully, to determine the course of action.

In the filing, the feds cited that officials are still gathering more information to determine the “appropriate course of action.”

The U.S. and counsel for the claimants are negotiating and believe the matter can be resolved without the filing of a civil complaint.

“The showing of good cause to extend the investigative period is not particularly onerous…it allows the executive to pursue a more extensive investigation of the….allegations if necessary.”

The court granted the third delay stating, that the feds will have until Jan. 20, 2024, to file a civil complaint or indictment related to the forfeiture of property.