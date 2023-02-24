INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested overnight Friday after a shots fired investigation turned into a IMPD pursuit.

IMPD was alerted of a shots fired call in the 4500 block of E. 18th Street on the east side. Police said as they were investigating, a female took off in a vehicle.

Map showing where investigation began and ended

She did not stop when officers tried to pull her over, so police deployed stop sticks.

The vehicle came to a stop at 3600 N. Post Road. The female ran from the car, but police caught up and arrested her.

IMPD: Gun found inside female suspect’s vehicle

IMPD said shell casings were found on 18th Street, as well as a handgun inside the vehicle.

Police have not released her preliminary charges. No one was injured.

Post Road was momentarily blocked off while police investigated.