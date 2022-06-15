INDIANAPOLIS – A suspect shot two women who were arguing at an east side party, resulting in a chaotic weekend shootout, investigators say.

Ninteen-year-old Raniya Lee is now charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery, according to court documents.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of June 12 in the 9200 block of Sussex Terrace.

Raniya Lee

Many of the details in the probable cause affidavit were revealed earlier this week. However, an account from a witness provides more clarity into what happened.

According to the witness, two women got into an argument. As people were leaving the party, the argument escalated, with one of the women attempting to pick a fight. Both women slipped and ended up on the ground, according to court documents.

At that point, the witness said Lee, who was not involved in the fight, pulled a gun from behind her back and shot at the women. The witness said Lee fired five times before running off.

The scene then erupted into chaos, with at least 40 gunshots being heard on cell phone video recorded during the incident and shared with police.

When it was over, five people were shot, including Lee, who’d been hit in in the hip. One woman was likely paralyzed after being shot in the back, police said, while another remained in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Both had been involved in the argument, according to court documents, before Lee shot them.

Two other women were also shot during the incident., although their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

During an interview with police, Lee said she was shot on the west side of Indianapolis and a random man had driven her to Community East Hospital. However, the vehicle was registered to Lee and the man who drove her to the hospital described her as “like his little side girl” and his “side piece.” The man also initially gave police a fake name, according to court documents.

Lee, who told police she had a handgun but didn’t know what kind, said she “didn’t go to parties” and hadn’t fired her gun between midnight and 6 a.m. on June 12. Video and eyewitness accounts, however, had a woman matching her description firing a gun at the party. She told police she usually carries a handgun and a rifle.

Investigators found a Glock and a rifle in her vehicle, along with an additional magazine and a drum magazine for the rifle.

Marion County prosecutors filed a motion for the court to set Lee’s bond at $200,000, which is greater than the standard bond amount. A trial is tentatively scheduled for October, according to court records.