Firefighters find body in trunk of burning car on Indy’s east side; homicide investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the discovery of a body on the city’s east side overnight Tuesday.

Around 12:30 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Woodlawn Avenue in between English Avenue and Brookville Road.

Approximate location of where body was found

When fire crews arrived, they found a car in a nearby field that had a small fire on the passenger side. Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Police say the firefighters then discovered a man’s body in the trunk of the vehicle. It’s unclear how long the man was there or if he was already dead before the car fire.

Investigators say the fire is suspicious and are treating the man’s death as a homicide investigation.

“This is kind of an out of the way spot. I don’t know that I’ve ever been back here in my 31 years, so I would imagine that whoever dumped this car back here probably knew this area or probably lived around here,” said IMPD’s Night Watch Commander Kerry Buckner.

Officials say the car was still running when crews arrived.

Detectives will look at nearby houses and businesses for surveillance video and pictures.