FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers man was charged with rape and domestic battery after investigators said he accused a woman of having a vibrating sex toy inside of her.

Investigators said a woman came to the Fishers Police Department on March 31 to report a crime. The woman told police Andrew Randall, 41, attacked and sexually assaulted her.

The woman claimed Randall woke her up in the middle of the night, screaming about a vibrating object inside of her that he believed was being operated by another person. The woman told police he put his ear to her stomach to listen for the object. Randall then supposedly assaulted her with an actual sex aid.

According to court documents, the woman said she and Randall argued earlier about his meth usage. She claimed he admitted he was using and told police when he uses, he acts “psychotic” and “rages.”

The woman said at one point, she grabbed a knife to defend herself before Randall threw her against a wall.

Randall previously served time for dealing cocaine and strangulation charges, making him a serious violent felon and unable to possess a firearm.

The woman told police Randall kept a semi-automatic rifle in his possession.

When police searched the scene of the alleged attack, court documents show they found the semi-automatic rifle, along with a 20-gauge shotgun and a pistol.

A warrant was issued for Randall’s arrest on April 6. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.