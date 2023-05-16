FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department used an unmanned drone in order to locate and arrest an allegedly intoxicated, shirtless man accused of pointing a firearm at a motorist who was driving by an elementary school.

According to police, officers from both Fishers and Noblesville were called to the area of Watercrest Drive and Cumberland Road, near Cumberland Road Elementary School, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday on report of a man pointing a gun at a motorist.

Drone search photo by Fishers PD

Booking photo of Jonathan Joseph

The victim told police he was driving northbound on Cumberland Road when a shirtless man crossed the road in front of him. According to the victim the shirtless man stopped briefly in the roadway and pointed a handgun at the motorist before then continuing to walk into the Watercrest Neighborhood.

Fishers police said a perimeter was set up by officers and an unmanned drone was used to locate the suspect. Police were able to find the suspect with the use of the drone and safely took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Joseph of Fishers. He faces one felony charge of intimidation along with several misdemeanor charges including public intoximcation and pointing a firearm.

Police said an unloaded handgun was found on Joseph when he was arrested.

Joseph is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.